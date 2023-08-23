ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders get closer to the regular season, new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media Tuesday and said his offense is taking the necessary steps to excel, with just a few tweaks to work on.

“I’m starting to see the second effort. On top of that, I’m seeing guys playing faster, you know, so all those things are just coming to light. Now, we just got to continue cleaning up all the little stuff that’s going to help us to become the better team,” Bieniemy said.

For new starting quarterback Sam Howell, Bieniemy said Howell’s progression is right where he’d like it to be and is impressed how he’s played in practice and against the Baltimore Ravens Monday night.

“The thing I also like is that Sam … auto-corrects and you love that about him, and he takes it personal. He takes work home and he loves to talk through all the little detailed nuances of the game. I thought he’s just stayed the course, you know, he’s learned a lot just being out there each and every day,” Bieniemy said.

Now, if there are any worries about wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s recent toe injury against the Ravens, Bieniemy had a message for Commanders nation Tuesday.

“You look at him, you stare at him … he’s okay. You just keep it moving … that’s a part of our business … Terry wouldn’t want us, to be overtly concerned about what is going on and what’s taking place with him because that’s the competitor that he is,” Bienemy said.

Bieniemy was also asked about how he’s adjusted to coaching the Commanders, especially coming from a Super Bowl champion staff in Kansas City. In short, there are no issues.

“Adapting to the situation has not been a problem at all. I’m just enjoying having an opportunity to take it one step at a time. One play at a time and one day at a time,” Bieniemy said.

The Commanders next preseason game kicks off on Saturday, August 22nd, against the Cincinatti Bengals at FedEx Field.