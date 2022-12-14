ASHBURN V.a. (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders will be in the spotlight on Sunday, December 18th, taking on the New York Giants from FedEx field for Sunday Night Football. This is a must-win game for the commanders, they started the season 1-4 and have completely turned it around. Now, they are chomping at the bit for the opportunity to control their own destiny.

“There’s just something about the attention,” head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday, “I think we’ve got guys that seem to relish the opportunity, the moment.”

“I mean look around the locker room, none of these guys are supposed to be here,” Logan Thomas said. “Most of these guys that have had to go through some stuff to get to the point that where they’re at, and I think we all kind of put that on our shoulders. We wear it in every battle. ”

WILL CHASE YOUNG RETURN?

Each week, we are closer to defensive end Chase Young’s imminent return. Although he has been a full participant at practices there has been no announcement on if Chase will take the field on Sunday against the Giants for the first time this season, but it’s not like Chase hasn’t thought about it.

“I’ve been envisioning, a lot of envisioning getting a sack of envisioning getting in the backfield. You got to envision it to do it, so I’ve been envisioning everything.”

COMMANDERS’ PRIMETIME SUCCESS

The last time that the Commanders’ played during primetime, they took down the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road, during Monday Night Football. Now, the Commanders have the advantage to play their most important game of the season at home, and offensive lineman Charles Leno expects FedEx Field to be packed on Sunday.

“You better come out to FedEx Field, please. That’s all you need to do, come out to FedEx field on Sunday night.”

If the Commanders don’t win on Sunday night, their fate for a playoff push will be left up to chance.