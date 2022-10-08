ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – On Saturday, the Washington Commanders activated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. off the non-football injury list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera told the media that if Robinson was ready to go, he would play on Sunday. Since being cleared by doctors, Robinson has practiced all this past week at full capacity.

“He looked good. He had good week,” said Rivera. “So, we’re pretty fired up.”

Finally, some good news for Washington Commanders’ fans.

A miraculous comeback for Robinson, five weeks ago he was shot twice in the leg after an attempted robbery that took place in Washington, D.C..

Despite the horrific circumstances, Robinson told the media on Wednesday how he will get through it because he is “the king of adversity.”

“I’ve been dealt with so much adversity in my life, you know? This is just another situation where I just got to be stronger than what I’m up against. I’ve had my tests, just having to be away from ball, you know, be away from the organization for a little while, just kind of get myself together. But all of that time was much needed.”

Additionally, last week the Commanders’ coaching staff alluded to the fact that if Brian Robinson is activated ahead of Sunday’s game at home against the Titans, he will play.

As far as how many carries he will get, that is undetermined, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner said to not expect Robinson to carry a full load.

“He’s not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times,” said Turner. “Obviously, and it’s his first time ever playing in the NFL. I mean, he’s a rookie. There’s going to be a period of getting him going, but I think we are all excited.”

The Washington Commanders will play the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field on Sunday at 1 PM.