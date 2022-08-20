WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Saturday, August 21st, the Washington Commanders head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in their second preseason game of the season.

With injuries on the offensive line, the Commanders want to keep Carson Wentz limited during Saturday’s game to avoid injuries. That will give more opportunities for Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell at quarterback, which is according to Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera.

“A lot of it has to do with the health of specific players. When we do certain things on the offensive side, it’s going to impact how all the other guys play.”

Howell was picked up in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL draft by Washington and currently sits as the third-string QB on the Commanders’ depth chart behind Heinicke. The University of North Carolina alum showed out during the Commander’s first preseason game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. Howell went 9-16 passing for 143 yards and ran in two touchdowns.

During the Commanders’ practice on Thursday, Howell took snaps against the first-string Washington defense. That doesn’t mean he will start on Saturday, but Rivera says that he wanted to see how Howell reacts in those types of situations.

“You want to see guys take it to another level. It’s one of those things that if you never throw ’em in there, you never find out.”

The Commanders will play their second preseason game of the 2022 season on the road in Kansas City at 4:00 PM.