WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Multiple reports confirm that Carson Wentz has suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

Wentz injured his finger during the Commanders’ Thursday night football game against the Chicago Bears. He apparently played through the injury, and the Commanders beat Chicago 12-7 to end a four-game losing streak.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Wentz hoped to play through the injury again but decided against that. Wentz will instead head to Los Angeles and get the opinion of a hand specialist to see what the severity of the injury is.

As of right now, nobody not even Carson Wentz knows his availability is moving forward.

The Commanders’ next game will be next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx field.