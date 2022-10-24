WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Monday, Ron Rivera confirmed that pass rusher Chase Young is close to returning from a torn ACL.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Washington, Rivera said that Young’s clock to return from the IR will start Wednesday.

“For us, it will be now football conditioning. We’ll start on Wednesday, more than likely the clock starts Wednesday morning.”

This comes after Young met with a doctor on Sunday, which Rivera described as going “all positive.”

Rivera also said that Young will not play in the Commanders’ next game, which is Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivera said last week that the team taking a cautious approach to work Young back on to the field.