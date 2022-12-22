ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders gave fans an early Christmas present Thursday, announcing defensive end Chase Young will be active against the San Francisco 49ers. Young will be back in game action for the first time in 13 months, since tearing his ACL late last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’ll be a real big lift and honestly that’s kind of why we decided now is the time to tell you guys just so it doesn’t become that distraction and that “what if.” We want you guys to be able to tell everybody, hey, he’s ready to roll, let’s go” head coach Ron Rivera said during Thursday’s press conference.

The next biggest question, how much will Young play? For now, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year will be on a “pitch count”.

“We’re going out there with an initial pitch count…And who knows? It’s gonna be a few here, a few here, a few here and just kind of take him through the actions and see how he handles it” Rivera said.

The Commanders kick off against the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. in Levi Stadium.