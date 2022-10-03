The news every Washington Commanders fan has wanted to here. In D.C. running back Brian Robinson is officially back after being shot twice in late August. The rookie was activated off the non-injury football list on Monday and has 21 days to get back on the field starting Wednesday.

“He was cleared by the doctors and given the all good. Hopefully we get what we are expecting to get, the other quality running back that we’re looking for” Rivera said in his press conference Monday.

Rivera was asked about if Robinson Jr. will have any limitations when at practice. His response: optimistic.

“Apparently [no limitations], initially and we’ll see how he handles it. Again, we gotta see how he reacts to contact because we will have a padded practice on Wednesday. He’ll get to bump around a little bit and see how he handles that and then we’ll go from there.” Rivera said.

Before the season Robinson Jr. was expected be the starting running back for the Commanders. After he was shot many feared his season was over and possibly his career. So whether he plays this week or in three weeks, his recovery has been resilient and incredible.