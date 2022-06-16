LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced the team’s training schedule in a news release Thursday:

Today the Washington Commanders announce the team’s 2022 Training Camp schedule, with events to be held across the region. As the team enters its inaugural season as the Washington Commanders, fans will have opportunities to engage with the Commanders during Training Camp at Ashburn and FedExField. Training camp will run from July 27 through August 18, and feature a free practice event at FedExField and a series of practices at Ashburn. Commanders Training camp is supported by team cornerstone partners FedEx, Bank of America and Pepsi.

Anchoring the experience for fans, the Commanders will host a practice event at FedExField on Saturday August 6 from 6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. This free event will be open to the public, and fans can visit Ticketmaster HERE to claim tickets to sit in the lower bowl on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, Club Level tickets will be available to Season Ticket Members, Suite Owners, Sponsors, and other invited guests.

During the August 6th event, Washington Legend London Fletcher and Julie Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media & Content, will narrate practice and conduct live player interviews. Select fans also will have the opportunity to receive autographs from current Commanders players and coaches and Washington Legends. The practice that evening will also include performances from the Marching Band, the 2022 Commanders Entertainment Team, and the unveiling of the Command the Canvas art installation project, featuring local DMV artists artwork. A variety of food and beverages across the main concourse will be available for purchase. The Club Level will once again host “Taste of FedExField,” which spotlights select offerings from our local DMV food vendors that will be available to fans throughout the season.

During the period of July 27-August 18, the team will host a series of practices in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system. Closer to Training Camp, fans will be able to view a full schedule of dates and select which days they would like to enter into the fan lottery system for the chance to attend camp practices at Ashburn.

Special events at Ashburn include the team’s annual Military Appreciation Day and a daily Commanders Community Corner. Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will proudly host local military members for a special viewing of practice and meet-and-greets with players and coaches on Saturday July 30. Additionally, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will welcome DMV youth throughout Training Camp in the Commanders Community Corner. The Community Corner will also host select community group, who will be invited to watch practice and receive special recognition for their service to our region.

Commanders radio partner iHeartMedia also will be on site at training camp sessions to capture up-to-date information from the practice field. iHeartMedia will have local personalities Don Geronimo from BIG 100, The Flagship Station of The Washington Commanders, Elizabethany from HOT 99.5, Corey Calhoun from 98.7 WMZQ as well personalities from DC101 and 97.1 WASH-FM.

“Our inaugural training camp as the Commanders will not only offer our fans front row seats as the team prepares for the kickoff of the 2022 season but also will deliver these experiences across our Commanders community,” said President Jason Wright. “We are excited to provide a variety of fan-facing opportunities across the region so fans can come out, watch the team prepare, interact with the players and coaching staff, and join in on the excitement celebrating our first season in this new era.”

To stay up to date on all training camp events please visit commanders.com/TrainingCamp. For all events, attendees are encouraged to review the A-Z Stadium Guide for a full list of stadium protocols at www.commanders.com/stadium/stadium-guide.