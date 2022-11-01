ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport, after reports said he’d be released if a trade wasn’t done. In addition to Jackson III, the Steelers will receive a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Commanders and Pittsburgh will send a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to Washington.

During Jackson III’s tenure with the Burgundy and Gold, he played in 16 games and had 55 tackles, two interceptions, 10 deflected passes, and two tackles for loss. The six-year veteran hasn’t played since he was benched against the Tennessee Titans. Since then, he has been dealing with a back injury.

When head coach Ron Rivera was asked why he benched Jackson III, he said it was time for a “change”. The biggest change occurred; Jackson III is out of the nation’s capital.