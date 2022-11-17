One of the top things on the minds of Commanders fans is when will defensive end Chase Young return to game-action. There are still no firm answers, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talked to the media on Thursday and discussed how Young is looking this week and when he may play.

“He’s [Young’s] working hard…so to me, the story there is when will he be back? And the answer is when he is ready. We’ll put him out there when we think he’s ready to be productive and protect himself” Del Rio said during Thursday’s press conference.

A repetitive theme discussed by the coaching staff is protection when it comes to Young. While the former number two pick may play Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Commanders are looking to play it safe before putting him back on the field.

The Commanders take on the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m.