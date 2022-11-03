ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke to the media for the first time since defensive end Chase Young returned to the practice field and brought an update on Young’s progression.

“[I] look forward to getting him involved as we go…chomping at the bit…so it’s great to have his energy back on the field ” Del Rio said to the media on Thursday.

The media also asked Del Rio how Young’s doing mentally coming back from such a major injury. Short answer: he’s optimistic.

“He’s a strong-minded guy…He’s working his way back, so we’re now practicing him and when we get him in a position, when we feel like he’s ready to roll, we’ll cut him loose and let him play” Del Rio said.

There’s no word whether Young will play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s a good chance he plays next week against the Philadelphia Eagles; exactly one year to the day he tore his ACL.