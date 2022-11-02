ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Defensive end Chase Young returned to the practice field for the first time Wednesday, since he tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Young has 21 days to get back on the field for game action. There’s no doubt he’s ready to return to the field.

“I mean, shoot, I wanted to play in the first game…[but] it’s really just day by day” Young said in Wednesday’s press conference.

As for head coach Ron Rivera, he wants to see how the former Defensive Rookie of the Year handles his workload this week. A popular question for Rivera during Wednesday’s presser was whether Young will play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He didn’t rule out the possibility but told reporters the thought of playing Sunday is “probably jumping the gun” only after one practice.

Whether the third-year defensive end plays or not, Rivera doesn’t want to rush a player of Young’s stature.