ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — With preseason game number on in the books for the Washington Commanders, it’s time for the young guys on the roster to get to work. For those who make the team, they are either looking for starting jobs, or playing time.

Defensive end Phidarian Mathis is a rookie looking for playing time. The second round pick for the Commanders will certainly see the field. In Washington’s preseason game with the Carolina Panthers he had two tackles.

Monday, he spoke to the media stating he is not rushing to start. He’s still trying to figure out his role in the system. “I’m not a selfish guy, I had to wait my time in Alabama. I was there five years, so I understand what it means to wait”, says Mathis. “But you can’t look at it like that. You got to look at it like, just come to practice, get better every day, and just be ready when your time comes.”

Defensive back Darrick Forrest is in his second year in the league and he’s looking to make an impact on the team this season. Forrest played in eight games for the Commanders and he’s looking to make a crack as a starting job at safety. Regardless he was happy with his play Saturday.

“I was really just excited to be about there so I had to calm my nerves a little bit”, said Forrest. “I was flying around just trying to do my assignment. Because often time I feel like I am flying around and trying to do too many things at once. And that’s when I start to make mistakes. But I was out there flying around and just doing my job. I feel like I Did tremendous. I graded out at 100 percent. So I feel like I was doing the right things being in the right place at the right time.”

The Commanders head on the road this week as they will play the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday at 4pm.