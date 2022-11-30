The hype in Washington is for real. The Commanders have won six of their last seven games and finished the month of November with best record (6-1) in the NFL. Washington’s defense and run game are improving each week and the team continues to find ways to win games. Though the Commanders will have a difficult test on Sunday when they take on the 7-4 New York Giants.

“We’ve just gotta make sure that if we’re paying attention to the quarterback on one aspect, the other side of it has to pay attention to their responsibilities [against the Giants]. And that’s really what it comes down to is we do our responsibilities” head coach Ron Rivera said during Wednesday’s press conference.

Rivera also noted how important it will be to stop running back Saquon Barkley. The five-year veteran is back in his early-career form this season and has been dominating defenses all year. He ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 992 yards.

“Saquon is really a special football player. He really is. He is back 100 percent. I know last year he was getting back to form, and you could see it this year he’s back. We have to account for him as well” Rivera said.

As for quarterback Taylor Heinicke, he said he understands how important this game is against a divisional opponent like the Giants. The season is coming to a close and playoff hopes are on the line.

“The guys are excited. Again, when you get to this time of the year and you’re in the playoff hunt, every game’s really exciting. So, the fact that we put ourselves in a position that we kind of dictate our own destiny, it’s a lot of fun and guys are excited for it” Heinicke said during Wednesday’s press conference.

The Commanders and the Giants kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.