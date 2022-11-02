LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders fans are largely happy about the news that team owner Dan Snyder is exploring selling the team.

Dan Snyder has owned the Commanders for 23 years, but news of a potential sale has fans excited.

“It’s about time. I mean, I think it’s time for us to for new leadership, I think it’s time for new ownership,” said fan Michael Hunt. “He’s not represented as well. And it shows in our transactions and even… the way we moved, the way we’ve been playing.”

Snyder is under investigation by the NFL and congress about the team’s toxic workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

“It has to be right. We’re a multi-million billion-dollar company. If the people aren’t comfortable working there, why are we supporting a leader that is making the workplace uncomfortable? Sorry… he’s just got to go,” Hunt said.

The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams.

The timing of the potential sale isn’t favorable for some, though.

“It’s a distraction, serious distraction for the team that making a great improvement,” said Commanders fan Chris Osuji.

But everyone we talked with says Snyder needs to go.

“It’s too much drama. It’s football. I don’t even like the way they play football now,” said fan Stephen Flood.

Snyder had flip-flopped on his stance about selling the team just a few weeks ago.

To remove him as owner, a majority of other team owners would have to vote, but that was unlikely. Only Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said at the most recent league meeting there was “merit” to removing Snyder.

“As a Commanders, Redskins fan since ’90 it’s tough,” Hunt. “We need new leadership. We need to go back to our old ways.”