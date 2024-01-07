ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s not the way Washington Commanders fans wanted to end their season, as the team fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10, Sunday night at FedEx Field.

Fans packed the Crystal City Sports Pub to watch the game.

“It’s been painful,” said fan Phyllis Thibodeaux.

The Commanders finished the season 4-13.

“It’s been troubling,” said Chris Hardiman, another fan. “I’m having real difficulty sleeping on Saturday night knowing that our team will be playing.”

Thoughts turned to the team’s next season. One fan, Al Toribio, shared what he hopes happens during the off-season

“See them get a probably a better defense, better offensive line,” he said.

Other fans are looking for improvement during the second year under new owner Josh Harris.

“So I think you can ride that momentum from new ownership by, you know, maybe a new stadium, clean house, start some rebuilding,” said Tim Walsh.

Fans shared whether they thought that housecleaning should include Head Coach Ron Rivera.

“He’s fired,” Thibodeaux said. “Get rid of him.”

Others admit it will be hard to see Rivera go after four seasons that never saw him finish with a winning record.

“I liked him,” said Toribio. “I thought he was a good person.”

The Commanders finish the season in last place in the NFC East, and have not had a winning season since 2016.