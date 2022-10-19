LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Kevin Jones isn’t a Dan Snyder fan. And given the controversy that has plagued the embattled Washington Commanders owner, giving up the team is the best move.

That’s what Jones, 45, of Landover, Maryland, said Wednesday amid the swirling talk that the longtime Commanders owner could be voted out of the NFL by his fellow owners over a litany of issues including alleged threats he made to expose dirt on them.

Going from the team’s on-the-field woes, prior reports of a toxic organization with sexual harassment allegations and numerous investigations into Snyder, Jones and others say they’ve had enough.

“I think he should step away,” said Jones, who was exercising outside FedEx Field. “Even if the reports are true, even if they are false, it’s bringing a lot of negative attention to the team and I think that has an affect on the players, the staff, everyone involved.”

Jones said he’s not surprised that Snyder doesn’t get along with other NFL owners because billionaires are in deep competition and “everyone wants to make more money.” He said that Snyder has too much baggage.

“Controversy seems to follow him and that’s not a good thing,” Jones added. “If he’s constantly into something where he brings negative attention to you then some of the stuff might be credible.”

Andre Butler Jr. of Washington, D.C. agrees with that premise.

“Why is he hated so much? Well, I think it’s because he’s pretty toxic to the Commanders and the organization,” Butler said. “A lot of people just don’t like him for the decisions that he makes. I feel like he has weird opinions and makes dumb decisions.”

The team is in dire need of change, Butler contended.

“I feel like the Redskins, I mean the Commanders, should have just like a whole overhaul,” he said. “They should just clean slate. Everything that they do, it just seems like it’s wrong.”

As for Snyder, Butler was blunt: “He needs to go.”

Reports have surfaced out of the NFL league meetings that owners and top officials want to see Snyder out as an owner and that bad blood has existed for some time.

All of this comes amid concerns about the stadium’s condition, a report a few years ago that alleged a culture of sexual harassment and toxicity and Snyder’s reported threats that he will tell what he knows about several owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

David Miller, 66, of National Harbor, Maryland, said he gave up on Snyder long ago but not his home team.

Miller said he spent a lot of cash on season tickets when the team started at FedEx Field in 1997 but long gave those up.

“Through the course of time, it became obvious that it was just about money for him,” Miller said. “It wasn’t about putting a good product on the field. So I haven’t been to a Washington Football Team game in, I couldn’t tell you how long.”

He said that the investigations into Snyder as well as the condition of the stadium are all “relatively disappointing.”

Glenda Freeman of Brandywine, Maryland, said Snyder deserves “due process.”

“You can’t accuse someone of being guilty until you prove it,” Freeman said.

Freeman, who also was outside of FedEx Field on Wednesday, said that means “right now he’s innocent” and the piling on doesn’t help.

“I think he’s stubborn,” Freeman said with a laugh about Snyder. “The team, I think we need a little more guidance in the team. I think we’re selecting the wrong individuals. They can give me the job for one season. I’m sure I can do a better job.”