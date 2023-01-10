ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Coach Ron Rivera announced the move after the team finished 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs.

Washington ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring. The son of longtime coach and coordinator Norv Turner spent the past three years running Washington’s offense after joining Rivera from Carolina.

Rivera said in his end-of-season news conference earlier in the day he thought Turner “did his job (and) did the things he tried to do.”