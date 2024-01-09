ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders ownership has already started the process of finding the team’s next head of football operations and coach to replace Ron Rivera, a process that could include Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, among many others.

The team is interested in speaking with Harbaugh, according to a person with knowledge of the search committee’s thinking. The person said the Commanders have also requested to talk to a handful of assistant general managers, including Philadelphia’s Alec Halaby and Kansas City’s Mike Borgonzi and reached out to Baltimore about defensive line/assistant head coach Anthony Weaver.

Another person with knowledge of the move told the AP the Cleveland Browns have granted permission to speak with assistant GM Glenn Cook. A third person said Washington requested to talk to San Francisco assistant GM Adam Peters.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t publicized its list of potential candidates.

“I don’t think we want to get into specifics around the process, but we’ve been thinking about who the best candidates are,” controlling owner Josh Harris said at a news conference after firing Rivera. “And I think it’s an attractive destination.”

Harbaugh, who’s coaching Michigan in the national title game Monday night, has been rumored to be mulling a return to the NFL. He spent four seasons with the 49ers from 2011-14, making the playoffs three times and reaching the Super Bowl once.

Harris would like to make separate hires to run the front office and coach the team, but did not rule out one person doing the two jobs as Rivera did.

“My orientation’s not to do that, but on the other hand, I’m going to really be somewhat flexible around talent,” Harris said. “Being the head of football operations, being in essence in that lead role, that’s an 80-hour a week job. Being a head coach, that’s an 80-hour a week job. I think there are two roles there.”

Longtime NBA executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman will assist Harris and co-owners Magic Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer in the search processes.

Myers brings experience from basketball where he built the Golden State Warriors into four-time NBA champions and was the league’s executive of the year twice.

“Bob Myers is a winner: Who wouldn’t want him on your team trying to help your franchise?” said Harris, who got to know Myers from his time owning the Philadelphia 76ers. “He knows how to identify talent. He knows how to build winning franchises, winning cultures.”

Harris said Myers would be advising him and stick around beyond the searches. It’s the next big challenge for Myers, who announced in May he’d be leaving the Warriors after 11 seasons.

“In speaking with Josh and his team, it’s clear they will do everything it takes to build a world-class organization,” Myers said. “This is the type of opportunity that really inspires me, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of this storied franchise.”

Spielman has the NFL front office experience to aid in the search after spending a decade as Vikings GM and five years before that as VP of player personnel.

“Rick Spielman brings a wealth of football knowledge, the ins and outs of football,” Harris said. “He kind of brings that knowledge of football that you need when you’re interviewing candidates.”

Harris’ group bought the team from Snyder last year for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion. Rivera, even on the way out, voiced optimism about the organization’s future under new ownership.

“What Mr. Harris is doing with this group of investors, coming in and really spending the time, the effort, the money to do things the right way, that’s one of the pluses and one of the positives,” Rivera said Sunday after a season-ending 38-10 loss to Dallas. “It’s a very passionate fan base, and the expectations are big. And I think these are the kind of people that can come in and lead that.”