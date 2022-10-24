ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are coming off their second-straight win after defeating the Green Bay Packers Sunday, 23-21. Despite the young team’s success, head coach Ron Rivera is focused on how his players are growing and learning.

“Young guys have to learn and the only way they can learn that and understand is through experience is being on the field and understanding, that hey, when we’re playing this coverage, my leverage is this side, so I fit here” Rivera said during Monday’s press conference.

Not only are the players learning and growing, but they are being resilient according to Rivera. It’s players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Jonathan Allen who make this team click big picture.

“You watch the way the defensive line, how [defensive tackle] Daron [Payne] is stepping up, feeding off of Jonathan’s energy and then you see how it affects [defensive end] Montez [Sweat] and, and then how it affects [linebacker] Cole [Holcomb] all the way to [safety] Kam [Curl]. And then you look on the offense side and Terry’s stepping up making plays and then Curtis [Samuel] is making plays and you get some energy and then the running game starts going. All those things work together in concert” Rivera said.

Two weeks ago, the team was 1-4 and their season was in shambles. The Commanders didn’t back down and are now looking to win their third-straight game this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.