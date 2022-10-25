ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Coming fresh off a win against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Ron Rivera said he is seeing growth out of his players, especially from the young guys. Linebacker Cole Holcomb led the team with nine tackles against Green Bay and linebacker Jamin Davis led the team with two tackles for loss.

“I think…some of the young guys have really stepped up and they’re starting to play well…Jamin [Davis] is playing better…you see Cole Holcomb is feeling even more and more comfortable as the middle linebacker” Rivera said after in Monday’s press conference.

Rivera has also been impressed with what defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have brought to the table and the effect they’ve had on their teammates.

“I think we’re continuing to get very steady play from Jonathan and the other defensive tackles. I think Daron has elevated his game as well. Then the pressures we’ve been getting from the outside guys have been really good. I think the secondary is very solid right now” Rivera said.

While the Commanders are still trying to reach five hundred, Rivera said he believes his players are starting to “get it” little-by-little.