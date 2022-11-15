ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was eligible to come off the injured reserve, but head coach Ron Rivera decided to hold off. Rivera said he still needs an update about Wentz from head athletic trainer Al Bellamy and his staff before he makes a decision at the quarterback position.

“The first thing I’m going to tell everybody is let’s [not] get ahead of ourselves because remember, we got to return him to practice first and see where he is if he is cleared and ready to go.” Rivera said in Monday’s press conference.

Rivera continued on saying he still has to speak with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, his quarterbacks, and football team before naming the next starting quarterback for the Commanders.

“And to be honest with you…when I do decide this, and this is done, you guys are going to be the last to know” Rivera said.

In four games, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has led Washington to three victories. As for who will start on Sunday against the Texans, Rivera says it’s all about the momentum and mood of the team.

“You treat everyone fair, but you treat everyone according to the team. So, the [quarterback] decision will be made about the team first and foremost…Whoever the starter is, I’m going to commit to them fully” Rivera said.

As for defensive end Chase Young, he hasn’t been cleared to play and has eight more days until he needs to be. Next Wednesday, November 23rd, is the deadline for Young to return. If he doesn’t, his season is over.

Rivera said he knows the clock is ticking but wants to see Young full speed for another week of practice.

“He is trending in the right direction…We’re not going to expose him…Again, we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold this week as well. But it is coming” Rivera said.

Walkthrough is on Wednesday and practice is on Thursday for the Commanders. For Wentz and Young, it’s a game of wait and see. We’ll find out sooner than later.