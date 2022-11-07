ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Washington Commanders were up 17-7 and arguably had a win in the bag against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings. But then the Commanders did what head coach Ron Rivera has been preaching his team not to do all season, commit penalties. What was different about this week was how many calls Rivera didn’t agree with, which ultimately decided the fate of the game.

It started with a pick-six by cornerback Benjmain St-Juste called back for pass interference early in the fourth quarter, which would have made it a 24-10 ball game.

“I thought our guy [St-Juste] played the ball. I got a chance to see that part of it, and our people replayed it again and I saw it. It’s one of those things if two guys are battling for the ball and neither guy is given an advantage, you probably don’t throw that flag” Rivera said after the game on Sunday.

The last nail in the coffin came when defensive lineman John Ridgeway was called for unnecessary roughness during a field goal taken by Greg Joesph with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. It led to an automatic first down and Minnesota just ran out the clock until 12 seconds were left. Joseph nailed the kick and made it 20-17. If not for the penalty, quarterback Taylor Heinicke still could’ve had time to do his “magic” and put the Commanders at least in field goal range or even score. It all went down the drain with the penalty by Ridgeway, but again Rivera disagreed with call.

“What we were told was he ran through the guy’s head and neck area. I didn’t see it. What it looked like on replay, was he [Ridgeway] did his technique. He came across. He did hit the guy coming across. The guy fell backwards” Rivera said.

At the end of the day, there were unfavorable and favorable calls for the Commanders and all they can do now is move on. Washington’s next game comes against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in primetime next Monday at 8:15 p.m.