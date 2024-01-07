WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera said he expects to meet with the team’s ownership on Monday amid questions regarding his leadership role.

The season ended for the Commanders on Sunday after their 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. After the game, Rivera spoke about his much-anticipated upcoming conversation with owner Josh Harris.

“If there’s one thing I really do think, this ownership group is just as passionate as its fanbase,” Rivera said following the game. “They want to win and that’s something that was always made clear to me, and one thing that Mr. Harris has always [stood] by, so I’ve got a lot of respect for that.”