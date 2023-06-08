ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the Washington Commanders held day three of mandatory minicamp.

Due to the poor air quality throughout the region, the team held the practice inside their practice bubble.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke of the possibility of having the practice indoors on Wednesday, and after Thursday’s practice, he explained the decision-making behind having practice indoors.

“We’ve been monitoring the AQI scores to kind of gauge how it was gonna be at the time of practice,” said Rivera. “We talked to the doc and listened to him basically tell us what each range was. Once we get beyond 180, we’re more than likely gonna go inside no matter what. Once we saw that it was projected to be somewhere in the high 200s to the even low 300s, we decided it was safer to go inside for the players.”

More storylines from Day 3 of minicamp:

“Summer Break”: The Commanders have one more practice remaining before having over a month off until training camp. Many might see that as a nice break for the players, but the players say it’s when the grind begins.

Reaves Stays Humble: After having a pro bowl/all-pro season as a special teamer, safety Jeremy Reaves has come into this season with the same mindset, and the same chip on his shoulder.