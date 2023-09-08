WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders held a pep rally at Franklin Park on Sept. 8 to celebrate the upcoming season. Hundreds of fans came out for games, appearances from players and live entertainment.

The Commanders will take FedExField at 1 p.m. on Sunday, hosting the Arizona Cardinals for the franchise’s first game under its new ownership group. The game is already sold out.

Owner Josh Harris spokes with DC News Now during a media event before the pep rally.

“Begining with Sonny Jorgenson, this team was winning and so we need to bring that back and bring that feeling of unity back and I’m going to do my best to help that happen,” Harris said.

He said ticket sales and renewed sponsorships are a sign of the shifting energy surrounding the franchise. Fans echo that excitement, lauding the new ownership as a turning point for a storied franchise.

“Crazy energy, already, and the game don’t start until Sunday,” fan Melvion Harp said. “Especially with the new owners coming in, the new players, I don’t say nothing holding us back this year.”

Perhaps the largest lingering question surrounding the franchise is where the team might move to. Harris said that Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. have all been welcoming, and that the organization has hired a real estate firm to explore opportunities in all three localities.