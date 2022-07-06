ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — It seems as if every time you turn around the Washington Commanders find themselves as the center of attention. And unfortunately lately, it hasn’t been for anything they’ve been doing well on the football field.

Whether it’s been talk about Dan Snyder, a new stadium, or controversial comments from coaches the Commanders seem to not be able to get out of their own way.

When you talk to head coach Ron Rivera, who inherited a lot of the drama, he says his focus is to win on the football field, and hopes everything else can sort itself out. “We are going forward, we are changing things”, Rivera told the media Wednesday, as wide receiver Terrey McLaurin talked to the media after signing his contract extension.

Rivera went on to say, “We are trying to do the best we can. I know some people think it doesn’t matter. But it does matter, it really does. Because it shows that you can change, you can adapt and you can make things better. You can correct your mistakes and that is what we are doing. We are correcting our mistakes and we are getting a lot of support. What we are trying to do is put the best football team on the football field because that will build confidence in what we are trying to do.”

Rivera and the rest of the organization is hoping one of those steps to get back on the right path was extending wide receiver Terry McLaurin to his new three year extension worth up to $71 million. McLaurin certainly hopes he’s one of the pieces to help turn this franchise around. “Meeting Gary Clark yesterday in person and seeing just the history of this organization. We all know where it was and we all know where we want to head to and I think we’re all on the same page for that, but we also understand that it’s going to take the work and the dedication from everybody involved to get us back there. I want to be a part of that.”

McLaurin was a third round pick for the Commanders in 2019 and has been nothing but outstanding both on and off the football field. Between the lines he amassed over 3,000 yards, and hauled in 16 touchdowns through his first three seasons. And while he may have signed a new contract, he says he’s committed to succeeding just as much as he was when he got in to the league trying to prove himself as a rookie.

“While this is great, financially for myself, I just love the grind, man”, said McLaurin. “I really do. And it’s got me to why I’m here. Like the adversities that I went through in college and high school and the NFL kind of being the underdog. The reason why I’m here is because of the work that could was put in during those times.”

So far McLaurin has kept his head down and done the work to become the receiver he is now. He hopes 2022 he continues to improve both on and off the field.

“I’ve made a lot of growth this 2022, not just on the field, but off the field in my personal life. My mental health journey, my spiritual walk, and I’ve just had so many people in my corner, including this organization and Coach Rivera.”