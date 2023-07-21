LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders held a press conference on Friday to introduce the team’s future ownership group, one day after NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the team’s sale.

The conference kicked off at 2 p.m. at the FedEx Field in Landover.

Josh Harris, Magic Johnson, Mitchell Rales and other members of the future ownership group attended to introduce the team’s new owners.

Harris officially introduced here as owner. pic.twitter.com/RY0NQVhtXA — Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) July 21, 2023

“There’s a palpable optimism that hasn’t been present in a long time,” said Washington Commanders President Jason Wright.

Harris thanked his mother, saying she is the reason he was standing there. She then stood up and asked to be referred to as “Momma Commander.”

