ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders and the Josh Harris group have entered into an exclusive purchase and sale agreement, the team and Harris announced on Friday.

The Harris Group has agreed to purchase the Washington Commanders for roughly $6.05 billion from the Snyder family.

In a statement, Commanders’ co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder said:

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners. We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

To make it official, the NFL owners must approve the sale. The next league meeting will take place later this month, and the owners will be updated on the sale. The owners can then choose to vote and officially approve the sale or decide to meet in the coming months to approve the sale.

in May at the league meeting, either way. If it’s not ready for a final vote, the owners will reconvene in the coming months for a vote.

