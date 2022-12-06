The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday they nominated offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. as their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award selection. This honor recognizes 32 NFL players outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field. In a press release, the Commanders described Leno Jr. as someone who demonstrates a commitment to his community and gives back to those in need.

“Charles understands that giving back in your free time and paying it forward are two of the most important things you can do in life. Because of these characteristics he is a perfect selection for the honor…As a former teammate and friend of Walter Payton, I know how big of an honor being the team nominee is” head coach Ron Rivera said in a press release Tuesday.

In 2020, Leno Jr. and his wife founded Beyond the Entertainer, a foundation which focuses on mentoring, empowering, and inspiring community members of all ages. That same year the Leno’s and their foundation launched a Christmas Countdown, working with 20 different nonprofits for the first 20 days of December, and donate holiday gifts, stock stores, and offer monetary donations to help give people in need a great holiday experience. Speaking of the holidays, the Leno’s are continuing this tradition right here in the DMV and may even get a visit from Leno Clause.

“In life I believe you are not defined by what you accomplish, but by what you do for others. Sometimes I try to think, ‘Charles, are you a football player or are you just someone who plays football?’ I just play football. Because one day I won’t be a football player anymore. I’ll just be someone who played football” Leno Jr. said.

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on February 9th, the Thursday right before the Super Bowl. All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation to a charity of their choice and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of their choice.