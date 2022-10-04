ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders named Lindsay Gately as a new member of the athletic training staff on Monday. She is the first full-time female member in franchise history.

“We are excited to welcome Lindsay to the Washington Commanders organization, where she will join a great team led by Al Bellamy,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “The health and safety of our players is our top priority, and she will help us build on this emphasis with her tremendous experience at both the NFL and NCAA Division I level.”

Gately comes with a lot of experience on her resume. She’s worked with the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Wake Forest. Gately will be the 21st woman to work full-time for an NFL athletic training department.

“I’m extremely thankful to the Washington Commanders organization for making me a member of this storied franchise,” Gately said. “I look forward to joining a great staff headed by Al Bellamy and doing my part to assist the players and staff to the best of my abilities.”

With a number of injuries mounting up in Washington, Gately will be a helpful addition to the Commanders staff.