ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Friday, Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was a full participant at practice for the first time in months, since dealing with his hamstring injury in early October. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke to the media on Friday and gave an update about Dotson’s status for Monday night’s game.

“I think he’s on track. I don’t know about for sure this week, but he’s getting healthy and then seeing him move around is good, so it would be big to get another play maker out” Turner said after practice.

Turner said it would be “huge” if Dotson could return against the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first four games he scored four touchdowns and was big threat in the redzone.

“I mean, you guys saw Jahan. Obviously when he played early in the season, and he had a knack for getting in the end zone and making some big plays” Turner said.

The Commanders take on the undefeated Eagles in primetime next Monday at 8:15.