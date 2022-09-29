ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a disappointing lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column at Dallas Cowboys this week. The Commanders gave up a season-high nine sacks last Sunday against the Eagles and the competition doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys.

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke to the media after practice about the challenge ahead against Dallas’ defense, particularly linebacker Micah Parsons.

“They’re an outstanding unit…they’re a little bit more multiple upfront than Philly. With Parsons…he plays everywhere. So, obviously we got to block people.” Turner said.

Turner also emphasized that his offense needs to play faster against Dallas.

“The quarterback’s got to get the ball, guys got to get open quickly so the ball can come out, you know? And I got to make sure I’m doing a great job of getting those guys in position to make plays.”

The Commanders are looking to avoid three straight losses in a season that was supposed to be more successful. Kickoff for the Commanders and Cowboys is at 1 p.m.