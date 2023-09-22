WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders and Washington Nationals are hosting a Capital Crossover event called Diamonds and Gridiron. It’s a two-game series celebrating the Nationals and Commanders on each other’s home field.

Thursday night the Nationals hosted the Commanders over at Nationals Park. Thursday’s event had appearances from former players of the Washington football franchise which included Brian Mitchell, Fred Smoot and others.

Commanders owner Josh Harris was also in attendance as he was tasked with throwing out the first pitch before the Nationals game with the Atlanta Braves. “To be here with the Nationals and the Lerner family, it’s great, it’s great to be here”, Harris said.

As for throwing out the first pitch in his hometown, Harris said, “They let you warm up a little on the field, and then you are Washington. You are with your friends, your old friends, family, brother. Now to be part of DC sports again is really great.”

On Thursday, October 5th, the Capital Crossover will conclude as the Commanders will host several Nationals players and alum at FedExField when the Commanders take on the Chicago Bears.