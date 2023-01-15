WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – For the Washington Commanders, the next season started last week, and the front office has been busy setting the team up for success and a playoff berth next year.

As for who will be the starting quarterback? All roads lead to Sam Howell.

According to sports radio host, Grant Paulsen from 106.7 The Fan, the Commanders are planning to give Howell an opportunity to earn the starting quarterback job next season.

Additionally, the front office has communicated to prospective offensive coordinators that the commanders plan to build around Sam Howell.

The Commanders will continue to restructure the offense, as they fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner last week, Carson Wentz will be unlikely to return and Taylor Heinicke becomes a free agent this offseason, so his future is up in the air with the Commanders.