ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a full week of practice getting ready for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders have put the Buffalo Bills loss behind them and are focused on growing as an offense moving forward.

“We’ll have our moments. We’ll have that step back moment. Like, God, that was disappointing. Then you come up and say, wow, I think we’re getting it. You never really know when you’ve got this kind of a young team with a young quarterback, it just takes time … consistency to me is probably the biggest thing” head coach Ron Rivera said during Friday’s press conference.

Sam Howell’s last performance was less than ideal, throwing four interceptions and was sacked nine times against the Bills. Despite Philadelphia’s tough road environment, Rivera expects Howell to bounce back and play well against the Eagles.

“We’re going to expect him to … give us his best and do the things he needs to do to give us a chance to win. I like what we’ve done this week. I like the tempo and the energy at practice. It’s one of those things that you have a good feel for the way things are going and hopefully we can continue to do things well” Rivera said.

Sitting at 2-1, the rest of Washington’s schedule is far from easy, but expectations for the team are to win now. Rivera said again it all comes downs to consistency.

“I know people talk about the process … this is my fourth year. Do I have a different quarterback? Yes, we do. But again, some people just can’t get past the fact that it’s my fourth year, which I understand. I respect that. We just got to go out, practice hard, play hard, develop, grow, and hopefully win” Rivera said.

The Commanders kickoff against the Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m.