ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Hearts were broken Tuesday in Ashburn as the Washington Commanders shrunk their initial roster to 53 men.

“We are deep where we need to be and younger,” says head coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday. “This is a pretty young roster if you look at the total numbers in terms of age.”

Some of the more notable cuts include running back and DMV native, Jarett Patterson and quarterback Jake Fromm. The Commanders seem to feel comfortable with only two quarterbacks on the roster, Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

This means that the commanders have added depth in other position groups.

They keep 11 defensive linemen, nine offensive linemen, and seven wide receivers The point of emphasis in their depth this year, according to General Manager Martin Mayhew, was on the defensive lines and wide receiver group.

“That’s an area that drives our whole defense. That’s a priority for us. We felt like it’s important to have depth there and important to keep those young players that are playing well for us. Receiver-wise, kind of the same thing. Our top guys are really special we think and we think there’s some young guys that can develop really well behind those.”

One receiver Rivera was very impressed by, was the undrafted free agent out of Penn State…Mitchell Tinsley.

“I think the biggest thing with Mitchell was it was from day one. You just saw it whether it was when we started back in OTA’s on the rookie camps and all that stuff that we had and then we saw it from the beginning of training camp and he just progressed and progressed and progressed. He was a young man that we really felt pretty confident about his growth and development.”

More changes could be coming, that was one thing General Manager Martin Mayhew and Rivera made very clear on Tuesday.

As other NFL teams make roster cuts, the Commanders will look to see who they can pick up off waivers and make their final decision on the 53-man roster and their practice squad on Wednesday.