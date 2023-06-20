WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders’ 2023 rookie class took part in a history lesson, on a big red bus. They went around the district to visit the monuments and learn more about Washington DC.

The Commanders have been doing these tours with the rookies for the past eight years, and they are extremely important, according to the Commanders’ Senior Director of Player Development, Malcom Blacken.

“The rookie class needs to understand where they are, where they live and understand the history of this place. During the season and offseason, they come downtown, spend some time down here, and I wanted them to be comfortable where they are, but understand where they are.”

“It’s really a lot of our first time coming here,” says the Commanders’ second 2023 draft pick Quan Martin, “so just being able to experience this together, just learning about the city was amazing.”

Washington’s first pick in the 2023 draft, Emmanuel Forbes says that its finally settling in that he will be playing in the nation’s capital.

“It really didn’t hit me until like maybe I would say like two weeks ago, I’m actually in Washington DC and I’ve like always had like wanting to come up here and visit and see the things.”

The rookies visited the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday. As far as which one was their favorite? The Lincoln Memorial.

“I’ve always seen it on TV, my first time coming to see it, and I actually liked his look,” says Forbes. “It looks pretty brand new and I liked that.”

Meanwhile, Martin votes Abe Lincoln a 10/10.

“I give him a 10, this is the closest I’ve been to any other monuments. The Martin Luther King one was pretty cool, as well, but this (Lincoln) is probably the best one.”

On Monday, the rookie class learned and recognized Juneteenth together, and seeing the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and standing right where he gave the “I Have a Dream” speech wrapped up their history lesson on Tuesday pretty nicely.

“Our ecosystem is very special,” says Blacken, “and we try to do everything and we’ll talk and touch about the hard things that are talked about, for the movement of the cause, and that’s what it’s all about. So when we get in that huddle, and we call a play offensively or defensively, we’re on the same play page and we’re all brothers.”

The rookies will have about another month to get more acclimated to the DMV area as they are set to return to Ashburn, Virginia for training camp starting July 27.