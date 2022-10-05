ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — When Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in D.C. last August, many feared the rookie’s season was over, possibly his career. Well, he overcame the odds and was back on the practice field in full pads Wednesday.

After practice the rookie running back called himself the “king of adversity” and said how nothing will get in the way for his love of football.

“It was beautiful, just getting back on the field, having fun being around my coaches and team again…It’s been an up and down process, you know, but I’m thankful for all the people I got around me to help me, you know, kind of get back on my feet.” Robinson Jr. said.

Two people who’ve been right by the rookie’s side are head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Carson Wentz.

Rivera spoke to the media about Robinson Jr.’s participation in practice. Rivera’s message on the rookie’s status: promising.

“It was good to have him out there. He looked solid. I mean, he has a little bit of ways to go. Conditioning will be a question. That’s for sure. ” But just watching him, his retention, his recall looked pretty good. We did some of the things that he does well…It looked good. It was all promising.” Rivera said.

For Wentz, he’s happy to see the young man is healthy and seeing him on the field is just a plus.

“Knowing what he went through and how quickly he is already back on the field…is definitely a blessing for sure but who he is, what he brings, the energy he brings, the type of player he is I think everyone is excited just to see him out there running around again.” Wentz said.

There is no official status on Robinson Jr. for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans. The rookie running back said on Wednesday he will take it one day at a time.