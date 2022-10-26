ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders fans didn’t get the news they were anticipating on Wednesday. Defensive end Chase Young didn’t practice, after reports came out, he might practice for the first time this season. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year is scheduled to meet with his doctor one more time, and if he gets the thumbs up, he could practice next week.

“He’s [Young’s] close…and until he’s cleared, we’re just rooting for him…[he’s] doing a great job working hard and staying involved mentally and being very engaged” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said in his press conference Wednesday.

Whether Young starts practicing next week or doesn’t for the foreseeable future, the Commanders will have 21 days to activate him off the injured reserve, after he hits the practice field.