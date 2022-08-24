WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a press release Tuesday, the Commanders announced they will retire former quarterback Sonny Jergensen’s number nine jersey. Below in the release:

Today the Washington Commanders announced they will retire the jersey of Washington Legend Sonny Jurgensen, number 9, during “Rivalry Weekend” against the Dallas Cowboys on January 7 or 8, 2023. The standout quarterback was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, is a five-time Pro Bowler, and member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and inaugural 70 Greatest list. Jurgensen will become the fourth member in the franchise’s 90-year history to have his jersey retired.

Jurgensen played in the NFL for 18 seasons, including 11 as the quarterback in Washington. Jurgensen finished his career having appeared in 218 career games with 147 starts. He registered 2,433 career completions for 32,224 total passing yards and 255 passing touchdowns for a career passer rating of 82.6. His 255 passing touchdowns are ranked 21st all-time in NFL history. Jurgensen appeared in 135 games for Washington and finished his career in the burgundy and gold with 1,831 completions for 22,585 passing yards and 179 passing touchdowns. Jurgensen ranks No. 2 in franchise history in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. Beyond his football accolades, Jurgensen spent six years calling plays for CBS and another 38 consecutive years in Washington’s radio booth. During his radio tenure he was the voice of three Washington Super Bowl titles.

“No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny’s incredible accomplishments on and off the field,” said Co-CEO and Co-Owner Tanya Snyder. “Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold.”

Jurgensen will be recognized in a pregame ceremony that will take place on the main concourse at FedExField 60 minutes prior to kickoff on January 7 or 8 during “Rivalry Weekend” against the Dallas Cowboys. The ceremony will include members of Jurgensen’s family and teammates and will be open to fans. Additionally, Jurgensen will be honored during a pregame ceremony on the field leading up to kickoff. Jurgensen had some of his best performances against the Cowboys. In those contests he registered 332 completions for 4,668 yards and 33 touchdowns. He ranks No. 3 in completions and No. 4 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns all-time against Dallas in NFL history. He ranks first in all three categories against Dallas in franchise history. Jurgensen also led one of the greatest comebacks in Washington history against Dallas on Nov. 28, 1965. Dallas was leading Washington 21-0 in the second quarter of the contest. Washington ended up defeating Dallas 34-31. Jurgensen finished that game 26-of-43 with 411 passing yards along with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

“I am very humbled by this recognition, it is an honor of a lifetime to have my jersey retired with a franchise I spent 55 years of my life with,” said Washington Legend Sonny Jurgensen. “Thank you to Dan and Tanya for this honor and for supporting me and my family during our time in Washington. From hanging up my cleats to hanging up my clipboard and headset a few decades later, my time spent in Washington meant the world to me. Additionally, I want to thank my coaches and teammates including Coach Lombardi, Leonard Hauss, Billy Kilmer, Bobby Mitchell, Jerry Smith and Charley Taylor, and my special radio and tv partners Sam Huff, Frank Herzog and others. Thank you to the fan base for cheering on the Burgundy & Gold every single Sunday, without you we wouldn’t have the ability to play or talk about this special game for a living. Lastly, a special thank you to my wife Margo for always being by my side and for the unconditional support.”

Additional details on the ceremony will be announced closer to the game. The game is subject to NFL flex scheduling and the date and time of the matchup will be announced no later than six days prior to gameday.