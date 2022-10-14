WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders won in ugly fashion Thursday, on primetime against the Chicago Bears. Both Washington and Chicago’s offense struggled to get points on the board, while their defenses battled back and forth.

The Commanders scored the first touchdown of the night in the third quarter. Running back Brian Robinson ran in for his first-career NFL touchdown, making it 12-7.

Washington nearly blew the game after Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field goal. The Bears got the ball all the way down to the Commanders five-yard line with 52 seconds left on the clock, but Washington’s defense came up big in the final moments of the game. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stopped wide receiver Darnell Mooney at the 1-yard line on fourth and goal. Ballgame.

“Well it gives you a little confidence that if you stick together and you continue to work at it, you give yourself a chance. A couple times we tried to hurt ourselves. When you get an opportunity…and you bow your neck, that’s what you need to do.” Rivera said after the game.

The Commanders are at home next week with a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m.