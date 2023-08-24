ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the Washington Commanders wrapped up their final training camp practice in Ashburn, as they get set for their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at FedExField.

It will be the final chance for players to show what they can bring to the team, as the NFL deadline for roster cuts is Tuesday, August 26. The team will have to take their roster size, which is at about 90 players, down to 53.

“That’s the nature of it,” said quarterback Jake Fromm. “Everyone is fighting for a few amount jobs and it really is tough, but that’s the nature of this business. That’s what makes it special when you are in it, and you really try to enjoy it when you are.”

“I’m just going to go out there and have fun,” said defensive end Andre Jones Jr. “Sometimes, when you worry about that all the time, it takes away from the game. Just go out there and have fun with it.”

“This game is very important to that group of young men that are competing for that last opportunity,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “They are going to live and die with the results, because for a lot of them, it will be indicative of helping sway our decision-making one way or the other.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s preseason game against the Bengals is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.