ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Saturday marks the end of the first week of training camp for the Washington Commanders.

With the expectations of a massive crowd arriving at Commanders Park on Saturday, the fanbase did not disappoint, as the line to enter camp went all the way to the road two hours before the start.

“They definitely gave us some energy,” said rookie defensive back Quan Martin. “We appreciate them for coming out here and the support that they bring to us.”

“It gives a little extra juice to the team,” said tight end Cole Turner. “Especially when you see the turnout on a hot day. It means a lot to us and hopefully we can have everyone there on game day and we can put a special product on the field.”

It was a hot first week of training camp for the team, but a successful one. Everyone getting into a groove and working on specifics to perfect their craft.

“The pass set takes a lot of work,” said offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. “It’s never truly a hundred percent there. So just staying square off the line, throwing both hands here and just competing until the whistle. It’s just those three things that just stand square off the line and throwing those hands are something that I’ve been trying to work on every single day.”

As far as position groups, the linebackers are looking to take the next step in 2023. When it comes to that side of the ball, the linebackers are looked at as the weak link. However, with a solid group of young guys, and additions such as Cody Barton, the linebackers believe they are a tight knit group that can surprise people.

“We have been pushing each other and that’s where I think this year, our position group is going to rise and I’m looking forward to it,” said Barton.

As for the defense as a whole, it was another day of camp in which they dominated. First round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes had a pick 6, as the defense forced multiple turnovers on the offense.

“I mean, we were top 10 last year,” said safety Darrick Forrest. “I feel like we can be a top 2 defense in the league. We play efficient, we create turnovers. There is nothing that can stop us.”

The Commanders will have Sunday off before picking back up on Monday morning for week 2 of camp.