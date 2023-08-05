ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Friday, at the Washington Commanders final practice, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis got into a small altercation.

The pads returned for the final training camp practice of the week, and with it, the high intensity.

Not only did Cosmi and Mathis get into it, but Terry McLaurin had to get vocal with Ben St. Juste after the cornerback stood over his teammate and did not help him up after a play. The players, as well as coach Rivera, speaking after practice about the altercations.

“We work hard and do our stuff, but at the same time, we are not going to take any crap from anyone,” said Cosmi. “So, be smart, but at the same time, we are not taking crap from no one.”

“Just two men competing every play and giving it all they got,” said cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. “It’s football.”

“You know what it is like in camp,” said defensive lineman Efe Obada. “Iron sharpens iron. Ultimately, we are a team and we are trying to get each other better.”

“We lost our poise for a little bit,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “A little immaturity showed, and we got to learn to handle that. This is going to be a great learning experience for our guys out there.”

The Commanders will have Saturday off before returning to practice on Sunday.