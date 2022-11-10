WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorney General Karl Racine said he would hold a news conference Thursday to make a “major announcement related to the Washington Commanders.”

The news conference, slated for 1 p.m., was to take place at Racine’s office in Northwest D.C.

The attorney general’s office began investigating the team around the same time that the U.S. Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which stemmed from claims of sexual harassment within the Commanders organization, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

Snyder is already under investigation by Congress, which is looking into claims of sexual harassment inside the organization.

Forbes recently reported that team owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder planned to sell the Commanders. The team said simply that the Snyders hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions” involving it.