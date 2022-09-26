LANDOVER, Md, (DC News Now) — First came the new team name, now, it’s time for Washington’s NFL team to choose a mascot and name for said mascot.

This is where you come in.

The Washington Commanders actually started the process a little while ago as part of the team’s rebranding. It asked fans to vote on the type of mascot the Commanders should have. People had the choice of dog, hog, historical figure, and superhero.

The voting helped narrow things down to a dog and a hog.

Fans can go to the Commander’s website to choose between the two. Once you make a selection, you decide which name you’d like your selection to have. The choices are:

Boss

EZ

Lieutenant

Lil General

Major

Tuddy

Winstan

If you don’t like name choices, you can click “Other” and submit your suggestion.