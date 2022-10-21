ASHBURN (DC News Now) — After missing practice on Friday, the Washington Commanders announced wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Ron Rivera said he reaggravated his hamstring a “little” on Thursday and missed Friday’s practice to be cautious.

“We’ll see how he [Dotson] is tomorrow [Saturday]” Rivera said on Friday.

Washington’s head coach also told reporters defensive end Chase Young will be meeting Dr. James Andrews on Sunday to discuss his injury and see how soon he can hit the field.

“I will tell you, he [Young] had a preliminary report that was pretty good, so we’re pretty excited,” Rivera said. “Now, if it follows up on Sunday, there’s a good chance for next week, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Washington players out Sunday include Logan Thomas, who will now miss his third consecutive game due to injury, wide receiver Dyami Brown and cornerback William Jackson III. Tight end John Bates and Sam Cosmi are questionable.

The Commanders kick off their homecoming game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.