WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — It’s possible wide receiver Jahan Dotson may have reaggravated his hamstring during practice Thursday.

Dotson was seen pulling up awkwardly at the end of a route near the beginning of practice. He was then looked at by trainers and was limited in practice for the rest of the day.

“He was limited”, said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. “We’re going to get the injury report after this … I think we’re going to have to evaluate that and see what happens from there. “

Dotson hasn’t played since week four versus the Dallas Cowboys where he hurt his hamstring. He’s been working his way back on the field the last couple of weeks, and hopefully isn’t facing any setbacks.

Ron Rivera should have an update on his status when he meets with the media Friday.